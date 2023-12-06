Hardbacon Releases Ranking of Canada’s Leading Crypto Exchanges for 2024

Hardbacon has announced its 2024 ranking of the premier crypto exchange platforms in Canada, aimed at guiding Canadians through the dynamic world of cryptocurrency.

Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon, notes: “In an industry where choosing the right platform is vital, our ranking provides an overview of the best options available to Canadian investors, from beginners to seasoned traders.”

Key crypto exchanges in the ranking include:

1. Bitbuy: Best crypto exchange for regulation & security

2. Coinbase: Best crypto exchange for beginners who think big

3. Wealthsimple Trade: Best crypto exchange for Stocks, ETFs, and cash accounts

4. NDAX: Best crypto exchange for customer service

5. Virgo: Best crypto exchange for any experience level

6. Shakepay: Best crypto exchange to earn FREE Bitcoin

7. Newton: Best crypto platform with a cheap spread

8. Netcoins: Best crypto exchange with a flat trading fee

9. Bitvo: Best crypto exchange for same-day account activation, deposits, and withdrawals

10. Crypto.com: Best crypto exchange for coin selection & low trading fees

11. Kraken: Best crypto exchange you can access from abroad

12. Coinsquare: Best crypto exchange with Trade, Pro and Wealth platforms

13. Gemini: Best crypto exchange for active & high-volume traders

The selection criteria focused on security, variety of cryptocurrencies, user experience, and other key features. Importantly, the ranking also favored platforms that comply with Canadian regulators, including the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), ensuring a high standard of consumer protection and operational integrity.

