Satya School spearheads an awareness drive on World Pollution Day

To observe World Pollution Day, students of Satya School organised a weeklong awareness drive, aiming to cultivate a sense of responsibility towards the environment. In the run-up to World Pollution Day, the Satya School students and teachers collaborated, hosting thought-provoking discussions, poem competitions, poster making sessions centered on adopting eco-friendly habits and advocating for a sustainable lifestyle.

Concluding the week-long commemoration of World Pollution Day, the Satya School students presented a meaningful Nukkad Natak (street play) staged at the World Mark Mall in Gurgaon. The compelling performance highlighted students’ commitment to raising awareness, igniting positive change, and sowing the seeds for a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future. World Pollution Day serves as a reminder to protect the environment by creating awareness amongst the community on the importance of conserving and protecting natural resources and advocating sustainable economic growth.