Blockchain in Healthcare Predictions 2024

Healthcare and public health are on the brink of a profound transformation that will shape the future of medicine, which will be driven by the integration of digital twins, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and multi-omics platforms in 2024. More specifically, public health, clinical trials, and personal identity will be impacted.

The groundbreaking field all authors concurred with is the impact Digital Twins (DT) will have. Article author and Blockchain in Healthcare Today journal editor, Gianluca De Novi, PhD, stated “The year ahead will be a pivotal moment in the battle for digital rights and privacy as we strive to realize the full potential of these transformative technologies, while upholding our ethical responsibilities.”

