Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc. Annouces Home Loan Origination Fee Reduction Program

Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc. is thrilled to unveil a California Statewide Initiative—the Home Loan Origination Fee Reduction Program.

Under the TFHL, Inc. Home Loan Origination Fee Reduction Program, TFHL, Inc. is slashing its mortgage loan origination fees to a mere 0.50% (equivalent to 1/2 a point), offering an unprecedented reduction for borrowers throughout the entire state of California.

Implemented as a pilot, this fee reduction aims to assist as many individuals as possible in realizing their dream of homeownership. The pilot program will run from December 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, and applies to mortgage loan applications submitted to Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc. during this period. The Home Loan Origination Fee Reduction Program is available to all qualified applicants purchasing or refinancing a home anywhere in the state of California.

Importantly, TFHL, Inc. remains committed to providing the lowest available interest rates. The reduction in origination fees does NOT result in an increase in the borrower’s lowest possible rate, ensuring continued affordability for homebuyers.

As per a press release from the California Association of Realtors, California’s median home price is anticipated to rise by 6.2%, reaching $860,300 in 2024.

The exciting aspect is the significant savings potential for homebuyers opting for a mortgage through Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc.

Consider the following example of potential buyer savings:

-Based on California’s projected median home price of $860,000, with a 5% down payment and a $817,000 mortgage loan.

-A loan amount of $817,000 with an origination fee of 1.50 points results in $12,255 in loan origination fees.

-Utilizing TFHL, Inc.’s Loan Origination Fee Reduction Program of only 0.50 points (1/2 a point) for the same loan amount of $817,000, the fees are reduced to $4,085.

-This translates to a substantial buyer savings of $8,170 in loan origination fees.

Calling all real estate professionals! If you’re interested in directing your clients to Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc. to take advantage of our Rate Reduction Program, keep reading. Our Loan Origination Fee Reduction Program is open to a range of professionals, including Attorneys, Builders, Realtors®, and more. To unlock this perk, individuals need to be pre-registered and approved partners within the Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc. Partner Network.

Once approved, partners have the opportunity to advertise and offer this program within their networks. For instance, Realtors® can provide their buyers with a means to save on closing costs, facilitating a more achievable initial investment. This can prove beneficial in meeting asset and asset reserve qualifications. All network partners stand to gain by offering valuable benefits to their clients.

It’s essential to note that terms and conditions apply. While this program is available under most loan programs offered by TFHL, Inc., applicants must qualify for the loan according to the lender’s guidelines. Some loan types may have specific fee structures, making them ineligible for this promotion. For detailed loan information, interested parties are encouraged to contact their loan representative at TreasuryFundsHomeLoans.com today.

Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc.

TreasuryFundsHomeLoans.com

Equal Housing Lender

NMLS: 2326457

CaDRE: 02178773