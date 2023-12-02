Hong Kong – HKETO, Brussels supports Hong Kong films and retrospective of Ann Hui at Festival des 3 Continents in France (with photo)

HKETO, Brussels supports Hong Kong films and retrospective of Ann Hui at Festival des 3 Continents in France (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) is supporting the participation of Hong Kong films in the 45th Festival des 3 Continents being held in Nantes, France, from November 24 to December 3.

With funding support from Create Hong Kong and HKETO, Brussels, the Festival is paying tribute to director Ann Hui with a retrospective of her productions from 1981 to 2020. In addition, the programme of the Festival also includes the French premiere of a 4K-restored version of the 1995 film “Bugis Street” by director Yonfan, as well as a screening of the 2009 film “Vengeance” by director Johnnie To.

HKETO, Brussels hosted a reception at the Festival on November 30 (Nantes time). Speaking at the reception, Deputy Representative of HKETO, Brussels Miss Grace Li praised Hui for her achievements in the film industry which won international acclaim and touched the hearts of audiences around the world for the past four decades. She remarked that the East-meets-West culture of Hong Kong, as well as the unique blend of contemporary and cosmopolitan lifestyles with Chinese heritage and tradition, shined through the films of Hui. Miss Li also highlighted that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government was keen to support the development of Hong Kong into an important centre for international creative exchanges, a role enshrined in the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

The Festival des 3 Continents screens feature films from Asia, Africa and Latin America and presents film directors to the French public. This year, the Festival is bringing to the audiences 90 films with 240 screenings organised in 13 cities in the Loire-Atlantique region of France.