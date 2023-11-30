Mohave County Welcomes Entrata: a New Master-Planned Community Approved for Development

KINGMAN, Ariz., November 29, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Aileron Investments LLC is pleased to announce that the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved the General Plan and land use zoning applications for the development of Entrata, a groundbreaking new master-planned community set to redefine the landscape of Mohave County. Spanning over 10,000 acres of land near White Hills and Dolan Springs, Entrata is strategically positioned approximately 45 minutes from the renowned Las Vegas Strip.

“Entrata represents a unique opportunity to create a community that not only addresses the growing residential needs but also serves as an economic catalyst for the region,” said Owner and Developer of Entrata, Allen Barbarich. “We are grateful for the unanimous support from the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Supervisors. These milestone approvals mark the beginning of a transformative journey towards a well-planned, vibrant, and sustainable community.”

Lead Land Use Consultant Kathy Tackett-Hicks of KTH Consulting in Kingman, Arizona, highlighted the significance of Entrata’s location, saying “Strategically situated along the new Interstate-11 corridor between Las Vegas and Phoenix, Entrata is poised to become a hub for industrial, logistics, and distribution activities. This development aligns with the evolving needs of the region and positions Mohave County as a key player in economic growth.”

Entrata’s land plans were developed in collaboration with the Scottsdale, AZ offices of RVi Planning, an award-winning land planning and landscape architecture firm. Barbarich said the firm’s expertise has been integral in shaping Entrata’s blueprint for success, ensuring thoughtful design and functionality across the community. Earl & Curley, a distinguished Arizona zoning and land use law firm, provided and will continue to provide legal support for the project.

The Entrata community will offer a diverse range of land uses while catering to the demand for industrial, logistics, and distribution facilities in this region. This includes a robust business park featuring an existing, FAA-approved 8,968-foot runway, serving as a vital anchor for aviation-related enterprises.

In addition to its industrial focus, Entrata will boast a comprehensive array of uses, including residential, commercial, shopping, dining, entertainment, and public safety services. The development is expected to generate a substantial number of jobs, contributing to the economic vitality of the region.

Entrata management is currently working on engineering, design, and ultimately construction of the backbone infrastructure in preparation for vertical construction, which is expected to begin in late 2025.

About Entrata

Entrata is an approved master-planned community located in Mohave County, Arizona. Spanning over 10,000 acres, Entrata is strategically positioned along the Interstate-11 corridor near the communities of White Hills and Dolan Springs, and is planned to offer a dynamic mix of residential, commercial, and industrial uses. Developed by Allen Barbarich, Entrata will be a catalyst for economic growth in the region, providing new job opportunities and essential services. The approved project plans and more information about Entrata can be found at www.EntrataAZ.com.

