Gentle Giants’ Founder Gino Peremans Set to Organise Webinar on Transforming Toxic Masculinity

Gino Peremans, founder of the Gentle Giants community and a seasoned expert in men’s empowerment and emotional intelligence, is set to host a webinar titled “Are You a Toxic Male” on Thursday, November 30.

The webinar will address the prevalent issues surrounding toxic masculinity and provide insights into reshaping it into a healthier version. This inclusive event is not just for men – it is open to everyone, regardless of gender.

Webinar Details:

Date: Thursday, 30 November 2023

Time: 8:00 pm, CEST

Registration Link: https://webinar.zoho.com/meeting/register?sessionId=1033806863

“My hope is to spark meaningful conversations, offering not a definitive truth but rather a mix of perspectives to fuel reflection and dialogue. The goal is to collectively transform our understanding of masculinity, going beyond stereotypes and cultivating an environment where individuals, regardless of gender, can embrace authentic and healthy expressions of self,” says Gino Peremans.

Key Topics to be Covered:

Understanding Toxic Masculinity

Reshaping Narratives: The Path to Healthy Masculinity

Practical Steps for Personal Growth

Q&A Session

For more information, visit https://www.ginoperemans.com/

About Gino Peremans: Gino Peremans is a recognised expert in men’s empowerment and emotional intelligence. With over 25 years of experience in group facilitation, he is dedicated to reshaping the conversation around masculinity and promoting a healthier, more inclusive understanding of what it means to be a man. The Gentle Giants community is a space curated by Gino for men to share, support, and explore the transformative journey toward healthy masculinity.

