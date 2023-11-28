Traverse Bay Farms Continues Its Commitment to Sustainability and Health with the Use of Glass Jars

Traverse Bay Farms Continues Its Commitment to Sustainability and Health with Exclusive Use of Glass Jars Since 2001.

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 42+ national food awards and a nationally acclaimed gourmet food company, reasserts its dedication to environmental sustainability and healthy living by maintaining its long-standing policy of exclusively packaging its award-winning products in glass bottles and jars since 2001. This decision aligns seamlessly with the growing global zero-waste initiative, reflecting the company’s deep commitment to both environmental stewardship and consumer health.

The use of glass jars, a sustainable and recyclable material, underscores Traverse Bay Farms’ ongoing efforts to minimize environmental impact and support a greener future. This packaging choice not only preserves the quality and taste of their products but also plays a crucial role in reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Traverse Bay Farms offers a delectable variety of fruit-based gourmet products, including a diverse selection of salsas, jams, mustards, cherry juice, dried cherries, and barbecue sauces. Their unique offerings also extend to health-focused items like cherry capsules, catering to a wide range of dietary preferences and needs. The company’s dedication to using wholesome, plant-based ingredients makes its product line an excellent choice for consumers pursuing a plant-based or whole-food diet.

By combining environmental responsibility with a commitment to high-quality, healthy food options, Traverse Bay Farms continues to set a benchmark in the gourmet food industry. Their dedication to sustainability and wellness and being the #1 nationally award-winning super fruit brand in America not only garners national recognition but also positions them as a forward-thinking leader in the culinary world.

For more information about Traverse Bay Farms and their range of products, please visit www.TraverseBayFarms.com or contact 1-877-746-7477

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.