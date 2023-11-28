Step up your hair care game with nature this festive season

It is festive time and we have a long list of parties, get together and social as well as official events to attend. Glowing skin and healthy hair can boost your look and make you glow and stand out amidst the crowd. While enough has been spoken about skin care, we are here to help you with a hair care regimen. All you need to do is dive into nature and its offering, and you will be blessed with the best solutions for all your hair care problems.

Here we bring to you a range of hair care solution, which when followed step wise can yield fantastic results, and most importantly, most of these brands are natural, and free of harsh chemicals that do more harm than good in the long run. Start with a champi with hairoil, keep it over-night and wash your hair with Keratin and protein-based shampoo followed by a conditioner. A hair serum will keep the frizz under control and help to control the curls. A weekly hair mask routine will nourish your scalp and ensure that you have gorgeous hair, right from root to tip. So, follow this routine, and here are some great options for you.

Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Thailum Intensive Hair Treatment

This all in one hair treatment oil can address all your hair troubles. As it encourages growth, it also reduces premature greying, and helps prevent dandruff. It naturally conditions and softens your hair, and your damaged hair are nurtured back to health. The natural ingredients in it help in tackling different problems related to hair health. While the Indigo extracts naturally condition hair, bhringraj corrects imbalances that cause hair loss and hair thinning, amla improves hair resilience and reduces dandruff while sesame seeds nourish the roots. Massage it with your fingertips into the roots of hair, so that the improved blood circulation helps in quicker healing. Wash it the next day.

Atulya Veg Keratin & Wheat Shampoo & Conditioner

Atulya Veg Keratin Anti-Frizz Shampoo & Conditioner is the complete hair care solution that you ever needed. The incredible nature and Ayurveda-based brand is paraben, sulphate, color, peg and silicone free. The holistic hair care products are apt for those who want one stop solution. Formulated using Veg Keratin, it is derived from plants and not from animals. they repair, replenish, hydrate, cleanse and nourish the hair. The wheat protein further prevents damage. Regular use can lead to soft, smooth and voluminous hair, even as the nature-based shampoo and conditioner work their magic on straight, wavy or curly hair. All Atulya products are ISO, WHO as well as GMP Certified.

Mamaearth Onion Hair Mask

Onion Oil works deeply as it strengthens the root, and reduces hair fall. The powerful formulation of this hair mask stimulates not just hair growth but also scalp health. Especially formulated for damaged hair, it reduces hairfall, restores lost nutrients while it repairs damaged hair. The Coconut Oil nourishes the hair and prevents dandruff. It also relieves irritation from the scalp and offers antibacterial action to reduce minor issues. Also having organic bamboo vinegar, helps in hair fall control as it the natural and toxin free hair mask promotes thick, strong and shiny hair. Most importantly, it does not contain harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, SLS, silicones or mineral oils.

Forest Essentials pre shampoo Hair Masque

To be used once a week before cleansing and conditioning hair, this Forest Essentials Intensive Hair Repair Masque Japapatti & Brahmi is a thick creamy pre-shampoo masque made with potent herbs and natural ingredients such as banana pulp and fresh herb infusions of Methi, Brahmi, and Nagarmotha. Each of these substances is rich in potassium, natural oils, and vitamins, which are necessary for repairing and hydrating hair and leaving it thick and lustrous. The clinically tested shampoo produced excellent results, with 98%* of users reporting improvement in dry and damaged hair. This powerful Ayurvedic treatment protects, restores, and nourishes hair from within.

WOW Skin Science Hair Loss Control Therapy Hair Serum

This last step in our haircare regime is to be done once you have cleansed your hair. It contains ayurvedic & western herbal extracts with natural dht. This hair shine solution transforms dry, damaged hair into a luxurious mane. Furthermore, this frizz control hair treatment is suitable for both straight and curly hair. This hair soothing serum is a full-service hair style treatment that lowers the appearance of frizz, tames hair, removes tangles and split ends, and restores shine. This frizzy hair serum is designed to be simple to use. It can be used by both men and women on a daily basis. Its mild fragrance lingers, leaving hair feeling and smelling amazing.