Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects incoming passenger drug trafficking case at airport (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs detects incoming passenger drug trafficking case at airport (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs detected a drug trafficking case involving baggage concealment at Hong Kong International Airport yesterday (November 27). About 6.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated market value of about $7 million were seized.



Two female passengers, aged 40 and 23, arrived in Hong Kong from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, yesterday. During customs clearance, the batch of suspected cocaine was found in 46 boxes of durian cookies inside their carry-on suitcases. The duo were subsequently arrested.



An investigation is ongoing.



Following the resumption of normal travel and exchanges with the Mainland and other parts of the world, the number of visitors to Hong Kong has also been increasing steadily. Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.



Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.



Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).