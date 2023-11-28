Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Sham Shui Po (with photos)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Sham Shui Po (with photos) *********************************************************************



Police today (November 28) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Sham Shui Po.

Yin Lifen, a Mainland woman aged 39, went missing after she left her residence on Fuk Wing Street on November 26 afternoon. Her family made a report to Police today.

She is about 1.6 metres tall, 50 kilograms in weight and of thin build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and short curly black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt, black trousers and red slippers.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8038 or 9020 6542, or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.