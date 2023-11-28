Adam Cornille recognized as a Top 25 Thought Leader in Utility Analytics

Published by @prwirepro on November 27, 2023 November 27, 2023

The Senior Director was honored by Utility Analytics Institute at a recent conference for his outstanding contributions in the industry.

Nov. 27, 2023, SEATTLE – We’re pleased to announce that Adam Cornille, Senior Director, Advanced Analytics at Logic20/20, was recognized as a Top 25 Thought Leader in Utility Analytics by the Utility Analytics Institute (UAI). UAI honors the most influential experts in the utility analytics profession, awarding the individuals, teams, and organizations that have achieved and maintained excellence through innovation.

“I’m honored to be recognized by UAI and to be included among an impressive list of industry-changing innovators,” says Adam. “None of this would be possible without the incredible work and support of my colleagues. I’m excited to continue working on innovative solutions that improve the lives of our customers and transform the utility industry.”

Logic20/20’s work in the utility analytics space spans grid operations, transmission and distribution, and forecasting renewables.

“We’re delighted that Adam’s recent accomplishments are being celebrated by such an impactful organization. UAI is an integral partner for Logic20/20, and we share a commitment to fostering community growth as well as driving change for the utility industry through the power of innovative data solutions,” says Christian O’Meara, CEO of Logic20/20.

Honorees were recognized during UAI’s recent Utility Analytics Week in Orlando. To learn more about the award and view the full list of winners, visit UAI’s page here .

Media Contact

Company Name: Logic 20/20

Contact Person: Kimberly S.

Country: United States

Website: https://www.logic2020.com/