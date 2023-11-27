Hong Kong – CSB promotes voting in DC election in community (with photos)

CSB promotes voting in DC election in community (with photos) *************************************************************



After encouraging civil servants to vote in the District Council (DC) election, the Civil Service Bureau (CSB) Volunteer Team switched from government buildings to busy Tsim Sha Tsui this evening (November 27) to carry out their promotion. The volunteer team encouraged shopkeepers and members of the public to cast their vote in the DC election and distributed leaflets to them, calling on them to vote on December 10 to elect DC members who will serve the community.



The Secretary for the Civil Service, Mrs Ingrid Yeung, the Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Clement Leung, and members of the volunteer team jointly promoted voting in the DC election. The CSB Volunteer Team members come from the Administrative Officer Grade, the Executive Officer Grade, the Training Officer Grade, the Official Languages Officer Grade, the Analyst/Programmer Grade and the Clerical Grade. There are also civil servants from the Public Service Commission and the Joint Secretariat for the Advisory Bodies on Civil Service and Judicial Salaries and Conditions of Service.



The 30-odd volunteer team members dispersed into smaller teams in various places with higher footfall in Tsim Sha Tsui to call on the public to vote in the DC election.



The Government is sparing no effort in publicising activities to promote enthusiastic voting on polling day. In order to further disseminate the message in the community to vote in the DC election, bureaux and departments are taking an active part in the publicity for the DC election by going to the 18 districts for this purpose. A series of measures to facilitate people to cast their vote are also in place to encourage all civil servants and Hong Kong citizens to shoulder their civic responsibility and cast their vote.



Mrs Yeung said, “Our activity showed that civil servants are united to support the DC election. Our colleagues promote the DC election in the community with one heart and hope to remind the public not to miss polling day. It is also meant to further promote the voting message among colleagues through the work of the volunteer team. The DC election will affect the services and development of the districts in the next four years. With only 13 days to go before the DC Election, it is time to learn about the platforms of different candidates, and vote on polling day to elect those who do practical work for the districts.”



Electors can visit the DC election website (www.elections.gov.hk) for their respective constituencies and for information on the candidates. The polling hours of DC geographical constituency ordinary polling stations on polling day (December 10) will be from 8.30am to 10.30pm.