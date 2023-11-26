Hong Kong – SITI to visit Fujian

SITI to visit Fujian ********************



​The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, will depart for a visit to Fujian Province this evening (November 26).

During the visit, he will tour advanced manufacturing and new energy enterprises in Fuzhou and Ningde to learn more about Fujian Province’s efforts in promoting the development of innovation and technology, and new industrialisation. He will also call on leaders of the Fujian Provincial Government and the Ningde Municipal Government.

Professor Sun will return to Hong Kong in the evening on November 28. During his absence, the Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Ms Lillian Cheong, will be the Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry.