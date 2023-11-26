Alfa Romeo Partnership with Sauber Motorsports in F1 Completes Mission

Auburn Hills, Mich. – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 24, 2023

The partnership between Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport in Formula 1 comes to an end at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In 2018, after more than 30 years of absence, Alfa Romeo returned with impetus to the highest levels of motorsport, as part of a strategic, commercial, and technological partnership. Six years of fruitful and passionate collaboration between two companies, Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport, provided thrilling moments in Formula 1.

The brand is appreciative of these unforgettable years with Sauber, which came together under the leadership of the late Sergio Marchionne, who strongly desired this pairing and enthusiastically supported the partnership in 2018.

At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the C43 takes to the track with the number six emblazoned across the entire livery of the single seater, to celebrate the six-years partnership with the Sauber brand. Additionally, the wording Alfa Romeo nei nostri cuori (Alfa Romeo, always in our hearts) appears on the livery, a tribute from Sauber to the Alfa Romeo team.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo CEO:

At the end of those six seasons, its time to take stock. For Alfa Romeo, this F1 adventure represented an international showcase at the highest level, as well as a profound human and sporting experience that supported our products dynamics with a great return on investment, providing a powerful strategic worldwide marketing platform for Alfa Romeo. The benefits in terms of visibility serve as a benchmark for the entire Stellantis group. Alfa Romeo has competition in its DNA and will return to thrill its fans as soon as possible, when the conditions are right”

Cristiano Fiorio, Alfa Romeo Strategic Projects:

To encapsulate these wonderful years with Sauber Motorsport in Formula 1: the ability to innovate, surprise, and create emotions, not only with sporting results but also with ingenuity and creativity, proudly bearing the Italian flag at all times. An extraordinary team spirit has brought together the people of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, Alfa Romeo and Centro Stile, into a single great team that has drawn inspiration from the past to boldly face the challenges of the future. This spirit has given rise to Alfa Romeos biggest marketing operation in recent years. I can only be extraordinarily pleased with what we have achieved together. Thank you all and see you again soon!

Six years of collaboration with Sauber Motorsport have produced far-ranging benefits from the partnership that go beyond race results. Formula 1 is indeed a cradle of driving excellence, a pioneer in hybrid strategy at the forefront of sustainable technology and in a constant quest for efficiency. Sauber Technologys specific technical know-how and continuous technological research have played a strategic role of great importance in many Alfa Romeo projects.

A direct example of these efforts was the production of the Giulia GTA and GTAm: the result of an intense synergy in the development of carbon components with an aerodynamic impact. Alfa Romeo has benefited from Saubers expertise more than 50 years at the highest levels of motorsport.

Alfa Romeo and motorsport

Alfa Romeo is synonymous with racing and technological prestige all over the world. The undisputed star of pre-war Grand Prix seasons (in 1925, the GP Tipo P2 dominated the first World Championship), Alfa Romeo played a part in Formula 1 as both a manufacturer and an engine supplier. Way back when it made its debut in 1950 and 1951, Alfa Romeo won the first Drivers World Championship, with Nino Farina and Juan Manuel Fangio. From 1976 to 1979, Alfa Romeo participated as an engine supplier. After returning in 1979 as a constructor, Alfa Romeo finished sixth in the 1983 Constructors Championship, its best result. The company then withdrew its team from Formula 1 in 1985.