Hong Kong – Social Innovation Carnival showcases SIE Fund’s 10 years of achievements (with photos)

Social Innovation Carnival showcases SIE Fund’s 10 years of achievements (with photos) **************************************************************************************



The Social Innovation Carnival is being held to showcase the achievements over the past 10 years of the Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund (SIE Fund). Organised by the Efficiency Office under the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau with the theme of “Innovate to Create Impact for Poverty Alleviation”, the carnival puts on display various innovative projects and services subsidised by the SIE Fund to demonstrate how it effectively responds to social needs.

Officiating at the SIE Fund 10th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony today (November 25), the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, said that the SIE Fund has been supporting social entrepreneurs in implementing innovative solutions to create a social impact, thereby strengthening the work of poverty alleviation in Hong Kong. The Fund’s achievements over the past 10 years, notably over 500 social innovation projects supported to address the needs of various grassroots groups, have been well recognised.

He added that the second Policy Address delivered by the Chief Executive last month has announced a host of measures to strengthen support for households living in subdivided units, single-parent households, and singleton/doubleton elderly households. Mr Chan continued that he has every confidence in the Fund’s continued discharge of its roles as “promoter” and “facilitator” of social innovation. The Fund will drive innovation and create an impact to bolster the work of targeted poverty alleviation, thereby helping to build a caring and supportive Hong Kong as a better home for all.

The Social Innovation Carnival is the highlight of the promotional activities celebrating the 10th anniversary of the SIE Fund. It is being held from November 24 to 26 at the Central Market and has attracted more than 30 social entrepreneurs as participants. The carnival features about 20 booths showcasing a series of innovative products, services and solutions. Workshops are also conducted to deepen public understanding of the Fund’s work and inspire the younger generation’s awareness of and interest in social innovation.

In addition to the carnival, a dedicated roving exhibition is being held on the second floor of the Central Market to introduce to the public the work and achievements of the Fund, including the intermediaries’ innovative programmes, flagship projects, and other major initiatives, with product displays and video showings. The exhibition will run until November 30 and is open to the public.

For more information about the 10th anniversary of the SIE Fund and related activities, please visit the thematic website (www.sie.gov.hk/10thanniversary/en).

Other officiating guests at today’s ceremony included the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong; the Chairperson of the SIE Fund Task Force, Dr Jane Lee; the Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Ho Kai-ming; the Under Secretary for Education, Mr Sze Chun-fai; and the Commissioner for Efficiency and Secretary-General of the SIE Fund Task Force Secretariat, Miss Patricia So.

The SIE Fund was inaugurated in 2013 and is overseen by the SIE Fund Task Force under the Commission on Poverty. The Task Force Secretariat is established in the Efficiency Office under the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau. The SIE Fund acts as a catalyst for social innovation in Hong Kong. By facilitating social innovation and cultivating social entrepreneurship, the Fund aims to make an impact in alleviating poverty and social exclusion, promoting social integration, and enhancing the well-being and cohesion of society.