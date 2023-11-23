Country Corridor Disposal Joins the Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce Getting Ready for the Christmas Parade on December 2

Country Corridor Disposal today announced after recently becoming Gold Members of the Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce, they will also be in the Christmas Parade on December 2. This milestone is a major move for Country Corridor Disposal on its mission to bring better service and better value to Magnolia residents seeking trash service.

“We’re keenly aware of the need for great service in Magnolia and feel great about our partnership with the Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce,” says Ben Gorby, COO at Country Corridor Disposal. “We look forward to participating in more events with the Chamber next year.”