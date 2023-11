Canada – Proposed Registration Decision PRD2023-10, Paclobutrazol and Trimmit

Health Canada‚Äôs Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA), under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, is proposing registration for the sale and use of Paclobutrazol Technical and Trimmit, containing the technical grade active ingredient paclobutrazol, for use on turfgrass on golf courses to slow the growth of turfgrass and suppress Poa annua…