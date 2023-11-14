Hong Kong – New exhibition of Hong Kong Heritage Museum to introduce creative career of renowned local designer and artist Hon Bing-wah (with photos)

New exhibition of Hong Kong Heritage Museum to introduce creative career of renowned local designer and artist Hon Bing-wah (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



“The Reflection – Art & Design of Hon Bing-wah” exhibition will be staged starting tomorrow (November 15) at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum (HKHM), featuring over a hundred selected works and sketches created by renowned local designer and artist Professor Hon Bing-wah since the 1970s, so that members of the public can learn more about the artistic journey of this master and pioneer of local design.

Addressing the opening ceremony today (November 14), the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Mr Vincent Liu, said that Professor Hon was committed to promoting the development of the design industry of Hong Kong and the Mainland as well as the combining of the Western and Eastern elements as well as the use of elements of the Chinese traditions and local culture. Professor Hon has been active in artistic creation since he joined the design industry in the 1970s. In addition to commercial design, he has also actively engaged in different types of public and charity design projects and made significant contributions to public services and culture promotion. Through Professor Hon’s designs, drawings, sculptures and public art works displayed in this exhibition, visitors can observe Professor Hon’s passion for the Chinese culture and appreciate his diverse forms of art and design combining the East and West, and old and new elements.

Other officiating guests included the Chairman of the Art Sub-committee of the Museum Advisory Committee, Professor Desmond Hui; Professor Hon; and the Acting Museum Director of the HKHM, Dr Raymond Tang.

Professor Hon is a renowned local designer and artist who is a visionary pioneer in promoting the seamless integration of Eastern and Western elements, by integrating the Western design concept with Chinese traditions and local culture. His works, ranging from graphic to three-dimensional displays, embody humanistic ideas and reflect his concern for the community. Apart from commercial design, he took part in the modification and finalisation of the design of the Regional Flag and Regional Emblem of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and designed logos for numerous public, charity and cultural institutions.

Highlight exhibits include art installation “Bauhinia”, poster designs “Cultural Value Redeeming Culture” and “Peace – Kiss or Kill”, logo designs for the Hong Kong Arts Festival and the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, embroidery pattern design “Dragon”, and a model of “Transformation”, a piece of public art installed in the Sculpture Walk, Kowloon Park.

To tie in with the exhibition, a series of talks and workshops will be organised by the HKHM, including the special programme “Evolving Hong Kong – Dialogue with Mr. C.Y. Leung” on November 25. Professor Hon will discuss his design of several important projects and his passion for serving the community with the special guest, the Chairman of the GX Foundation and Chairman of the School Board of Minxin Hong Kong School (Guangzhou Nansha), Mr C Y Leung.

The exhibition will run from November 15 until April 15 next year at the HKHM (1 Man Lam Road, Sha Tin). For more details, please visit hk.heritage.museum/en/web/hm/exhibitions/data/hon-bing-wah.html, or call 2180 8188 for enquiries.