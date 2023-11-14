CarLelo, A Capri Loan Venture takes the festive spirit to heights with 150 new cars sold on Dhanteras

As the festive season kicked off, CarLelo (A Capri Loan Venture), the online new car-buying platform, experienced a surge in sales of 150 new cars during the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

In line with this, CarLelo also witnessed a 60 % increase in digital inquiries during the festive season. This indicates a growing inclination toward the ease and convenience of digital interactions throughout the new car buying process. Millennials have played a substantial role in online booking, constituting 70% of the total buyers from the northern region. CarLelo’s platform is popular with young people as it offers a convenient and seamless way to buy a new car online.

Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of CarLelo, A Capri Loan Venture commented “We have seen an increase of 4X in sales during the last two months. We are thrilled to see the growing number of young professionals embracing the ease and efficiency of online new car buying. We are committed to adapting to the changing landscape and offering a seamless and accessible platform for all customers. We look forward to the exciting future, where we will continue to innovate, expand, and provide quality cars and service to meet the evolving needs of today’s generation.

Regarding trends in new cars, CarLelo saw the highest demand in the Delhi NCR region, followed by cities like Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Ambala. The company has also seen a consistent demand for brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Kia, MG Motors and Toyota. Among new car buyers, black, blue, and white are the top color choices. Simultaneously, there was a remarkable 50% increase in the demand for SUVs, signifying a preference for spacious and versatile vehicles.

When it comes to fuel choices in the city, 33% of buyers opted for petrol cars, 11% favored diesel , 45% CNG and 11% electric, illustrating a diverse range of preferences and needs met by CarLelo’s selection. These statistics highlight CarLelo’s ability to cater to a wide array of consumer tastes and preferences, contributing to the company’s success this festive season.