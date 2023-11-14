Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in the Wildermuth Fund

Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Purchaser”), today announced an offer to purchase up to 238,000 Class I Shares (the “Shares”), of the Wildermuth Fund (the “Fund”).

The Fund’s Shares are not traded on any exchange. In June 2023, the Fund’s Board of Trustees adopted a plan to liquidate the Fund (the “Liquidation Plan”). The Fund’s quarterly repurchase offers have been suspended. This Offer provides a way for investors to get cash for their investment.

This Offer is predicated upon the review and execution of appropriate transaction documentation. The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Fund. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.

Investors should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, and the Transfer Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net and clicking “Offers” or by calling Alternative Liquidity Capital at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidity.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.