Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Lauds Tanya Khanijow’s Music Video ‘Safar Anjaana

In a momentous partnership, Hoopr, India’s leading music licensing platform, is thrilled to celebrate a significant milestone with renowned travel vlogger Tanya Khanijow, who ranks 50th on Forbes’ list of top creators. Together, Hoopr and Tanya Khanijow have commemorated the achievement of 1 million subscribers on her channel by releasing ‘Safar Anjaana,’ a captivating new song, that has garnered widespread attention and earned praise from the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu.

This collaboration underscores the profound impact of music in enriching storytelling and establishing deep emotional connections with audiences. ‘Safar Anjaana‘ is now available on all major streaming platforms, with an exclusive release on Hoopr.

Tanya entrusted Hoopr with this special project due to her longstanding trust in the brand and its music offerings. The song, “Safar Anjaana” resonates with feelings of independence and overwhelming emotions. It encapsulates the essence of freedom and being comfortable in one’s own skin, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Safar Anjana” features Simran Choudhary, a talented Hindustani classically trained vocalist from Chandigarh, known for her soulful performances and impactful music activism. With Seema Sahini, the recipient of Radio Mirchi’s Best Lyricist award, joining as the lyricist, the song became a harmonious blend of freshness, the quintessence of mountains, and the thrill of embarking on a new journey.

Tanya Khanijow, an inspiration to travel enthusiasts worldwide, embarked on her solo travel journey after leaving a job in Ad analytics. Her passion for travel, combined with her innate talent for storytelling through vlogs, propelled her to the status of a Forbes Top 50 creator. Tanya’s content not only showcases her incredible travel adventures but also offers invaluable tips, tricks, hacks, and itineraries for fellow travellers.

The title “Safar Anjaana” was chosen because every journey is unpredictable, with unforeseen outcomes and adventures awaiting those who dare to embark on it.

Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder of Hoopr, known for his work with celebrated artists like Arijit Singh, KK, and Shreya Khosala, shared his insights on “Safar Anjaana“. He revealed that this song was a unique project, as it revolved around a journey and was created to celebrate a milestone. The song’s inspiration struck him while backpacking in Mussoorie, evoking the flavours of the mountains. Seema Sahini, Radio Mirchi’s best lyricist winner, contributed her lyrical expertise, infusing the song with the essence of embarking on a new journey.

The song’s acoustic freshness, along with its captivating lyrics and alliteration, gives it a distinctive phonetic appeal. Gaurav emphasized the line, “Har modh modh pe kuch naya,” which encapsulates the unpredictability of every new journey or decision.

Anirudh Bhola, who added an indie band vibe to the song, emphasized the carefree and enjoyable aspect of the journey. To him, “Safar Anjaana” symbolizes the freedom of living in the moment, without the stress of reaching a destination. Like any journey, the song’s creation was an adventure in itself.

“Safar Anjaana” is a celebration of the journey, a musical ode to the thrill of the unknown, and a testament to the power of music in storytelling.

“Safar Anjaana” is available on all streaming platforms and can be licensed exclusively on Hoopr.ai.