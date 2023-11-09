Betsy Comeaux Richard’s Newly Released “Cajun Gumbo for the Soul” is a Heartwarming Collection of Stories from Serving Travelers in the Heart of Louisiana

“Cajun Gumbo for the Soul: Praying for Travelers on Their Journeys: My Airbnb Experiences”: a delightful opportunity for reflection. “Cajun Gumbo for the Soul: Praying for Travelers on Their Journeys: My Airbnb Experiences” is the creation of published author Betsy Comeaux Richard, an entrepreneur born and still living in the heart of Cajun Country, Lafayette, Louisiana. She has owned an Airbnb, a direct-selling business, and is now a business consultant and coach owning Betsy Richard Consulting. She is also a certified and trained spiritual director.

Richard shares, “Travelers from all over the world pay a visit to Louisiana to immerse themselves in Cajun culture. Hospitality, food, and a love of life are intrinsic to our culture. Prayers from the Christian roots and morals of ancestors’ past have not been forgotten deep in the heart of Cajun Country. Cajun Gumbo for the Soul is a beautiful book about one woman’s Airbnb hosting experience in Lafayette, Louisiana, and the prayers she prayed for the travelers who stayed at her home. Praying for strangers of all kinds is an uplifting approach that allows for an abundance of gratitude and compassion to cultivate in our daily lives. Grab a cup of gumbo or head down to Cajun Country for some soul-nourishing Cajun joie de vivre.

“All proceeds from the sale of this book go to Catholic Charities of Acadiana (CCA), www.catholiccharitiesacadiana.com to support people experiencing homelessness in Acadiana on their journey to eternity.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betsy Comeaux Richard’s new book provides insight to the exciting Cajun culture as well as offering an uplifting message of the comfort of prayer.

