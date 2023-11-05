Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi

Fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi **********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Tsing Yi in the small hours today (November 4), in which a 72-year-old male taxi driver died.



At 2.18am, a taxi driven by the 72-year-old man was travelling along Cheung Tsing Tunnel towards Yuen Long with two passengers on board. When leaving the tunnel, the taxi driver reportedly collapsed and the taxi lost control and rammed into a kerb.



Sustaining no superficial injury, the driver was rushed to Yan Chai Hospital in unconscious state and certified dead at 7.38am. The two taxi passengers sustained no injuries.



Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories South is underway.



Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 1348 or 3661 1346.