Sesame Solar Announces Distribution Partnership with Solarion, Expands Footprint in Indo-Pacific Region

Sesame Solar partners with Solarion to meet needs for renewable energy resources and clean water for disaster preparedness and response in Indonesia

Sesame Solars presence in Indonesia furthers its commitment to providing renewable energy and atmospheric water generation to Island Nations.

Jackson, MI – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Sesame Solar, the company creating global climate-resilience solutions, announced today a multi-unit distribution partnership with Solarion, the leading renewable energy solutions provider in Indonesia. This partnership expands Sesame Solars presence in the Indo-Pacific region. It brings clean, renewable energy and safe drinking water for climate disaster preparedness to Indonesia.

Sesame Solar is the maker of the worlds first renewably-powered Mobile Nanogrid that is powered by solar and green hydrogen. The Nanogrids operate in a closed-loop system using sunshine, self-produced deionized water, and green hydrogen, and an optional wind turbine producing 3-20 kW of Clean Mobile Power, with total battery storage of 15-150 kWh that can self-generate Clean Mobile Power within 15 minutes of a disaster, providing resources such as reliable communications and medical hubs. Through the integration of atmospheric water generators, the Mobile Nanogrids can also generate clean drinking water from the air within minutes.

In regions such as Indonesia, this technology is essential in powering resilient communities that currently are in need of reliable infrastructure, power, and clean water.

Im honored to partner with Lasman and his outstanding team at Solarion to serve the needs of the worlds fourth most populous country. Indonesias residents are in the direct line of fire for extreme weather events, and many rural areas feel the devastating aftermath, said Lauren Flanagan, CEO and co-founder of Sesame Solar. On the heels of our partnership in the Philippines, were eager to continue extending our reach in the Indo-Pacific area.

As Sesame Solar expands its presence in the Indo-Pacific region, local distribution partners allow the company to provide its tech to regions where its needed most. Indonesia is home to more than 278 million people and holds Southeast Asias largest economy. As the worlds largest archipelagic state made up of thousands of islands, its also highly vulnerable to extreme weather events. The country is home to many highly populated areas and remains an international hub; however, many rural communities in the region need help to gain access to resources such as reliable energy, and 18 million residents need help with access to clean water.

Sesame Solars Mobile Nanogrids are ideally suited to fulfill the needs of Island Nations like Indonesia. Were excited to bring this first-of-its-kind technology to provide essential resources to our government, military, industrial, and NGO customers, and to provide them with proactive and sustainable solutions that do not produce emissions, said Lasman Citra, CEO of Solarion. We look forward to continuing to service the sizable mobile power market in partnership with Sesame Solar without contributing to climate change.

We are taking a leap forward as we join forces with Solarians top technical and commercial team to introduce our Mobile Nangrids in Indonesia, and were committed to achieving mutual success in delivering the technology to those who need it, said Namit Jhanwar, President Sesame Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Were thrilled to introduce these unprecedented resources to Indonesia, said Paul Tunney, COO of Solarion. This solution will help us to reach many people that we havent been able to before by bringing Sesames Mobile Nanogrids, equipped with battery storage, green hydrogen, and atmospheric water generation, to the forefront of vulnerable communities.

ABOUT SESAME SOLAR

Sesame Solar is the global climate-resilience company behind the worlds first 100% renewably-powered Mobile Nanogrid Solution for Disaster Response. Using solar, green hydrogen, and battery storage, Sesames Nanogrids generate clean, off-grid power to serve communities with energy in less than 15 minutes to decarbonize disaster response. From powering essential services and communications to clean water, food, and infrastructure security to events or job sites, Sesame has a renewable, mobile energy Solution for a variety of off-grid power needs. Sesame Solar is trusted by leading organizations such as the U.S. Air Force, the Army Corps of Engineers, Comcast, and Cox Communicationswith investments from Morgan Stanley, VSC Ventures, PAX Angels, and BELLE Capital. To learn more about Sesame Solar, visit the website at https://www.sesame.solar/

ABOUT SOLARION

Solarion is Indonesias premier solar energy company, dedicated to delivering high-quality solar installations that effectively lower electricity expenses for households, businesses, and communities by harnessing clean, renewable energy sources. As proud Indonesians, we leverage our international experience while integrating local expertise to conceptualize, implement, fund, and operate solar systems for residences, commercial enterprises, and large-scale ground-mounted projects catering to utilities and remote communities. To learn more about Solarion, visit the website at https://solarion.co/

