GOGO Charters Expands its Reach to Cleveland, Providing Charter Bus and Shuttle Service

Cleveland, OH – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, October 31, 2023

GOGO Charters, the leading national brand for charter bus and shuttle services, proudly announces its arrival in Cleveland, Ohio. GOGO Charters delivers reliable and customizable group transportation solutions for a range of excursions, gatherings and occasions.

Whether youre in need of corporate shuttles in downtown Cleveland, transportation to local festivals, or organizing a class reunion at an out of state college, GOGO Charters is the premier choice to reach your destination seamlessly. Their versatile vehicle fleet can accommodate groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

We are delighted to present a remarkable solution for large groups seeking a seamless exploration of Cleveland, Ohios captivating attractions, stated Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. Charter buses offer an exceptional way to effortlessly navigate the bustling streets while immersing in the citys rich history and vibrant festivities. Whether youre excited for a thrilling game of the Cavaliers, planning a tour of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, or in search of a convenient shuttle service for your esteemed team, our dedicated 24-hour reservation team will ensure a personalized experience.

Notable companies such as Amtrak, Microsoft, Wells Fargo and others have trusted GOGO Charters for their group transportation needs. To date, GOGO Charters has traveled over 2 million miles and completed more than 20,000 trips, solidifying its track record of dependability and excellence.

GOGO Charters luxury buses and shuttles are equipped with premium amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, comfortable reclining seats, ample storage space, entertainment systems with TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

For more information: gogocharters.com.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.