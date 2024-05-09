Hong Kong – LegCo Public Accounts Committee to hold public hearing tomorrow

LegCo Public Accounts Committee to hold public hearing tomorrow ***************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council (LegCo) Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will hold the second public hearing on “Emergency dental services and elderly dental care support” (Chapter 2) of the Director of Audit’s Report No. 82 tomorrow (May 10) at 8.30am in Conference Room 1 of the LegCo Complex.

Six witnesses have been invited to appear before the above hearing to respond to points raised in the Report and answer questions asked by PAC members.

The programme for the public hearing is as follows:

Subject: Emergency dental services and elderly dental care support

(Chapter 2 of the Director of Audit’s Report No.82)

Date: May 10 (Friday)

Time: 8.30am

Venue: Conference Room 1

Witnesses:

Professor Lo Chung-mau

Secretary for Health

Mr Thomas Chan

Permanent Secretary for Health

Mr Eddie Lee

Deputy Secretary for Health 2

Dr Frankie So

Consultant (Oral Health Care)

Health Bureau

Dr Ronald Lam

Director of Health

Dr Kitty Hse

Consultant i/c Dental Services

Department of Health

The PAC is chaired by Mr Shiu Ka-fai, and its Deputy Chairman is Mr Paul Tse. Other members are Ms Yung Hoi-yan, Mr Luk Chung-hung, Mr Edmund Wong, Mr Louis Loong and Ms Carmen Kan.