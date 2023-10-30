The Doernbecher Freestyle XIX Collection Empowers Kids Through Design

WEBWIRE – Sunday, October 29, 2023

Doernbecher Freestyle is a unique partnership between NIKE, Inc. and Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU) Doernbecher Childrens Hospital that began in 2004 and has raised more than $33 million for the hospital since its inception. Each year, the program gives six OHSU Doernbecher patients the opportunity to create inspiring Nike footwear, apparel and equipment designs that are auctioned and sold to benefit the hospital as a signature fundraiser.Created with a team of Nike product experts, who are each volunteering their time and expertise, each patients collection items are adorned with intricate details, hidden messages and unexpected color palettes to represent their individual passions, life experiences, medical journeys and relationships.

Doernbecher Freestyle is important to the culture of both Nike and OHSU Doernbecher, allowing doctors, nurses, hospital employees, sneaker and apparel designers and developers, and community members alike to come together to make a difference in the lives of Doernbecher Freestyle patient-designers, their families and the hospital community.One hundred percent of the profits from retail sales of the Doernbecher Freestyle program are donated to the Oregon Health Sciences University Foundation (OHSUF) benefiting Doernbecher Childrens Hospital.

The Doernbecher Freestyle XIX Collection features six silhouettes from six amazing Doernbecher patient designers: an Air Jordan III, a Nike Dunk High, a Nike Go FlyEase, a Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, a Nike Cortez and a Nike Air Max 1 86. The silhouettes will release in December.