T.A.C – The Ayurveda Company CEO and Co-Founder Shreedha Singh is now an angel investor on JIO Cinema’s new show, ‘Indian Angels’

Shreedha Singh, hailing from a small village Karanda near Varanasi, is now set to inspire millions with her incredible journey. Her path has taken her from earning ₹80 per day at McDonald’s at a young age of 14 to becoming an angel investor on OTT channel JIO Cinema’s on Mukesh Ambani’s latest show, ‘Indian Angels.’ Her success story is a testament to the boundless possibilities for women across India to make it big.

‘Indian Angels’ is a pioneering show that shines a spotlight on visionary individuals who have made substantial contributions to various industries. Shreedha’s dedication and determination in her professional journey have transformed her into an inspiration for countless aspiring entrepreneurs. She symbolizes the growing cohort of ambitious women who are shaping the corporate landscape of India.

“In my journey, the mantras of ‘Umeed’ and ‘Zidd’ have been my guiding lights. From a small village to a successful founder and now an angel on ‘Indian Angels,’ my determination and unwavering hope in the face of challenges have been the driving forces behind my success,” said Shreedha Singh, CEO & Co-Founder of TAC- The Ayurveda Company and Angel Investor.The show is streaming on JIO Cinema from 3rd November and will also invite viewers to become investors themselves.

About T.A.C, The Ayurveda Company – T.A.C, The Ayurveda Company, a fast-rising personal care and wellness brand in India, was founded in June 2021 by Shreedha Singh and Param Bhargava. It was inspired by Shreedha’s journey of battling a skin condition for 3.5 to 4 years and obtaining an effective and long-lasting solution with Ayurveda. T.A.C’s mission is to make high-quality Ayurvedic products affordable and accessible & bridge the gap between traditional Ayurveda and India’s millennial and Gen Z generations, serving a global audience with its omni-channel presence.T.A.C has received a strong backing from Azim Premji’s Wipro Consumer Care Ventures and a Pre-Series A round with participation from Sixth Sense Ventures & Kajal Aggarwal.