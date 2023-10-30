Skoho, The Game-Changing Skincare Brand Set to Hit the Market in a Spectacular Launch

Skoho, the brainchild of visionary Anshul Dureja, is poised to revolutionize the skincare industry with its grand debut as a Lifestyle Brand, proudly presenting its COSMOS certified Skincare range. The brand sets the stage for an extraordinary collection of premium skincare products, rooted in a steadfast commitment to transparency, sustainability, and consumer trust. This exclusive product line has been meticulously crafted using certified organic and natural ingredients, ethically sourced from sustainable and eco-friendly origins.

Anshul Dureja, the founder, who faces the challenges of an Autoimmune disorder, embarked on this remarkable journey with a fervent belief in empowering individuals by offering safer skincare choices. Skoho is not merely about enhancing external radiance; it’s about safeguarding inner well-being.

Skoho’s unwavering dedication to safety and transparency is underscored by its prestigious COSMOS certification, placing it among the elite global brands honoured with this accolade. Each ingredient and formulation adheres to the stringent natural and organic content requirements of the COSMOS standard.

As Skoho embarks on this thrilling journey, Founder, Anshul Dureja said, “We are thrilled to unveil this brand to the world. Our vision is to become the world’s most sought-after Lifestyle brand for Safety, Sustainability, and Luxury. This journey is guided by an unshakable commitment to transparency, trust, ethical sourcing, and the highest quality standards. We’ve conducted extensive research not only to offer independently certified products but also to deliver an exceptional user experience. Our certifications are not just stamps; they are our testament to a legacy that seeks to heal, not harm. It’s about preserving today’s radiance for generations yet to come.”

The globally recognized COSMOS standard for organic and natural skincare underscores Skoho’s unwavering dedication to providing safe, clean, sustainable, and responsibly sourced skincare ingredients.

Anil Jadhav, Regional Director, South Asia & Middle East at ECOCERT, praised the brand, stating, “For over 30 years, ECOCERT has been dedicated to assisting brands in promoting sustainable practices worldwide. COSMOS Certification guarantees environmentally friendly production while upholding human health and adhering to rigorous quality assurance for safety and sustainability. We are delighted to be associated with Skoho and applaud their commitment to providing certified skincare products and their journey towards sustainability.”

The skincare range encompasses a Mineral-based Sunscreen, Moisturizer with mild SPF, Anti-Oxidant Brightening Serum, Age-Defying Serum, Face Cleanser, and Body Wash. Of particular note, Skoho introduces a world’s first Sunscreen with SPF 60+ (as per COSMOS database).