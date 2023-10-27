Hong Kong – Cases of making ex gratia payment from Protection of Wages on Insolvency Fund gazetted

Cases of making ex gratia payment from Protection of Wages on Insolvency Fund gazetted **************************************************************************************



The Commissioner for Labour today (October 27) gave notices in the Gazette under section 16(1A) and/or section 18(2) of the Protection of Wages on Insolvency Ordinance (Chapter 380) for cases with ex gratia payment from the Protection of Wages on Insolvency Fund made to employees.



For details of the notices, please refer to Government Notice Numbers from 6481 to 6515 at the website of the eGazette of the Government Logistics Department.