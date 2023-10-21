AAEON Release the BOXER-8652AI, Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX

AAEON today introduced the BOXER-8652AI, a Compact Fanless Embedded AI System powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX system-on-module.

The BOXER-8652AI leverages the capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson™ platform in an expertly designed system equipped with a plethora of features conducive to deployment in the smart retail market. These include dual LAN, DB-9 and DB-15 ports for CANBus, DIO and RS-232/422/485 communication interfaces, as well as two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports.

With the integration of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, the BOXER-8652AI takes advantage of the 1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores, allowing for exceptional AI performance. This is augmented by the system’s HDMI 2.0 port and its compatibility with NVIDIA JetPack™ 5.0 and up, which provides users with a powerful development library for customizing inference models and a sophisticated display interface to meet unique project requirements.

Measuring just 5.98″ x 3.78″ x 2.42″ (152mm x 96 mm x 61.5mm), the BOXER-8652AI is remarkably compact, while still boasting excellent expansion options, including an M.2 2280 M-Key for flexible SSD-based storage, along with Wi-Fi and 5G support via M.2 2230 E and M.2 3042/3052 B-Keys, respectively.

With this launch, AAEON continues to build on the significant momentum behind the full lineup of NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules and developer kits worldwide. The announcement comes following the release of the BOXER-8640AI and BOXER-8641AI, both based on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™ production modules; and the BOXER-8621AI, which uses the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano™ module.

“NVIDIA continues to drive innovation across a number of different sectors, and AAEON is delighted to embrace these innovative technologies to elevate the quality of products we can offer our customers,” said Alex Hsueh, Associate Vice President of AAEON’s Smart Platform Division.

AAEON is an industrial AI hardware pioneer with a rich history of providing solutions for AI computing at the edge that feature the NVIDIA Jetson platform, as illustrated by its status as an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network.

The BOXER-8652AI is now available via the AAEON eShop, or via your AAEON representative.

For more information about the new BOXER-8652AI, please visit AAEON’s product page.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.