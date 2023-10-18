Norwich Solar Announces Expansion of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Services

Norwich Technologies, the parent company of subsidiaries Norwich Solar, Norwich EV, and RunTime Solar, is pleased to announce an expansion of the services it provides under its Norwich Solar brand. Since the company’s founding in 2011, it has successfully Developed and EPC’ed over a hundred solar PV projects throughout Northern New England. Historically the company has focused on vertical integration, working as the EPC contractor primarily on projects that it has Developed in-house. It is now expanding its scope of work and offering its proven process for successful EPC services to other Developers in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

According to Jim Merriam, Chief Executive Officer at Norwich Technologies, “As an impact focused organization, our team is always looking for ways to bring more clean energy solutions online faster. This expansion and utilization of our EPC services will bolster our efforts in achieving this objective.”

Charlie Van Winkle, Vice President of Operations says, “Outside companies will now be able to benefit from our roots as a Developer / EPC that allows us to foresee and mitigate issues with respect to constructability. We will also continue to leverage strong relationships with valued consultants and engineering firms that will help other Developers de-risk their renewable energy projects.”

Alongside this expansion of EPC services, the team at Norwich Technologies remains active on the Development and Financing of clean energy projects. Having successfully developed more commercial and utility scale solar than any other organization in Vermont over the last 5 years, the development team at NT will continue to expand its portfolio of projects across Northern New England and beyond. With the change, each division will respectively focus even deeper on their competences, while maintaining the agile, collaborative spirit of a comprehensive organization. Together, the Norwich Technologies family of companies is poised to unleash further potential in driving the transition to a clean energy future.

About Norwich Solar

Norwich Solar is a leading provider of EPC services of commercial and utility scale solar and energy storage solutions throughout the Northeast. Norwich Solar’s extensive experience and community approach has helped us successfully develop, finance, and install hundreds of solar projects that provide additional benefits for businesses, schools, municipalities, farms, affordable housing providers, and nonprofits.

Norwich Solar is helping the region meet its clean energy climate goals with more than 40 additional solar projects under development across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. These projects are estimated to add up to 50 MW of new renewable energy capacity to Northern New England over the next 3 years, allowing more opportunities for businesses and municipalities to easily access green energy solutions.

Norwich Solar is a division of Norwich Technologies. Norwich Technologies (NT) and its entire family of businesses is focused on the development, commercialization, and deployment of forward-looking renewable energy solutions. Innovation is the heart and soul of their operations, fueled by a commitment to a cleaner, robust future. Utilizing funding from US Department of Energy grants for innovative research, investment partners, and commercial work, NT has developed new technologies, and installed hundreds of commercial solar and EV chargers that benefit the communities we serve and their rapid transition to electrification.