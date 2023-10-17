Earth & Halo Named Vegan Skincare Brand of the Year by LUXlife

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /Vwire/ — Earth & Halo, founded by Aaryan Ramzan, continues to shine in the skincare industry, adding another prestigious honor to its list of accolades. The company has been bestowed with the title of “Vegan Skincare Brand of the Year 2023” by LUXlife magazine, recognizing its outstanding contributions to beauty.

Commitment to Ethical Beauty and Social Responsibility

Earth & Halo is at the forefront of ethical beauty, crafting holistic skincare solutions that are vegan, sustainable, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly. The company’s products deliver effective skincare without harming the planet’s ecosystem or animal life.

A Pioneer in Ethical Beauty

Earth & Halo stands out as an industry leader, driven by its unwavering commitment to effective skincare and environmental responsibility. Its products combine natural and organic ingredients with groundbreaking peptide technology to achieve exceptional results. Dedication to innovation and sustainability is at the core of its success.

Empowering Radiant Skin Responsibly

Earth & Halo empowers individuals to achieve radiant, healthy skin while prioritizing the planet’s welfare. All products meet the highest ethical standards, embodying a harmony between beauty and environmental consciousness.

Back-to-Back Awards

Earth & Halo’s excellence has been recognized with a series of prestigious awards. In 2022, the brand’s Blue Crystalline Face Serum earned the title of “Organic Product of the Year,” securing the top position in CosmoProf Trends. Additionally, “Apple Of My Eye” was a finalist at the CosmoProf North America trade show in the Organic and Green category.

A Lasting Legacy of Impact

Being named Vegan Skincare Brand of the Year 2023 by LUXlife magazine underscores Earth & Halo’s commitment to luxury skincare, diversity, and environmental responsibility. Launched on May 28, 2020, Earth & Halo swiftly emerged as a distinctive brand, offering gender-neutral skincare products that deliver real results.

Dedication to Social Causes

The company’s ethos extends beyond skincare; Earth & Halo believes in giving back to the community and the world. Every customer’s post on the company’s Instagram or TikTok page results in a tree planted. The brand actively supports gender equality, LGBTQ rights, social justice causes, and a range of non-profit organizations working towards eliminating poverty, promoting girl’s education, civil liberties, and environmental preservation.

Future Endeavors

As Earth & Halo basks in the glory of this recent achievement, the brand continues to innovate and expand its offerings. With a relentless commitment to ethical beauty and skincare excellence, Earth & Halo is poised for a future filled with even more remarkable achievements.

