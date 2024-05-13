Hong Kong – Applications for new niches at Wo Hop Shek Columbarium and Cape Collinson-San Ha Columbarium open today

Applications for new niches at Wo Hop Shek Columbarium and Cape Collinson-San Ha Columbarium open today ******************************************************************************************



The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) will allocate some 18 000 new extendable niches at Wo Hop Shek Columbarium Phase VI in Fanling and Cape Collinson-San Ha Columbarium in Eastern District, which are open for applications from today (May 13) to June 12.

An FEHD spokesman said, “For this niche allocation exercise, a total of 8 040 extendable niches at Wo Hop Shek Columbarium Phase VI will be allocated, including 8 000 standard niches (4 000 smoke-free niches and 4 000 non-smoke-free niches) and 40 large niches (20 smoke-free niches and 20 non-smoke-free niches). As for Cape Collinson-San Ha Columbarium, a total of 10 060 extendable niches including 10 000 standard niches (5 000 smoke-free niches and 5 000 non-smoke-free niches) and 60 large niches (30 smoke-free niches and 30 non-smoke-free niches) will be allocated.”

The spokesman added, “Since the quantity of each type of niche (standard/large, smoke-free/non-smoke-free) available for allocation in the two columbaria is different, the chance of successful allocation varies. When deciding the type of niche to be selected for application, applicants should make reference to relevant information in the application form for assessing the chance of a successful allocation. In addition, applicants opting for a niche in Cape Collinson-San Ha Columbarium could also opt to accept the same type of niche remaining in Wo Hop Shek Columbarium Phase VI as a backup choice if the allocation of their first choice is unsuccessful.”

Members of the public can visit the FEHD’s website (www.fehd.gov.hk) for details, make an online application or download the application forms. Leaflets and application forms are also available at the department’s Hong Kong or Kowloon Cemeteries and Crematoria Office, District Environmental Hygiene Offices and Home Affairs Enquiry Centres of the Home Affairs Department. In addition, members of the public may call hotline 2841 9111 or email to apply_newniche@fehd.gov.hk for enquiries and request application forms by fax (2333 1716).

The spokesman encouraged applicants to apply online so as to avoid postal delay. They can also receive an acknowledgement receipt with a case number shortly after the submission, thus facilitating the follow-up of the application in the future. If the applicant is the same person who has applied for cremation service for the deceased, it is more convenient to submit an online application through the “iAM Smart” app without the need to attach copies of the required documents. Applications can also be submitted by the above-mentioned fax or email, by post or in person to the FEHD Hong Kong or the Kowloon Cemeteries and Crematoria Office.

Information on the Cemeteries and Crematoria Offices and Public Niche Allocation Office of FEHD is as follows:



Hong Kong Cemeteries and Crematoria Office

Address: 1J Wong Nai Chung Road, Happy Valley, Hong Kong

Tel: 2570 4318

Fax: 2591 1879



Kowloon Cemeteries and Crematoria Office

Address: Upper Ground Floor, 6 Cheong Hang Road, Hung Hom, Kowloon

Tel: 2365 5321

Fax: 2176 4963



Public Niche Allocation Office

Address: Units 3501-3511 and 3520-3525, 35/F, Tower 1, Metroplaza, 223 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Fong, NT

Tel：2330 5635

Fax：2333 1716



The spokesman reminded those who wish to apply for allocation of the above niches for the deceased to submit the completed application forms together with the copies of required documents on or before June 12 to avoid missing this application period.