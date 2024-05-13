Icelandic piano star Víkingur Ólafsson to perform Bach’s monumental work in Hong Kong in June (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



World-renowned Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson will visit Hong Kong in June to stage a recital in the Great Music 2024, presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD). He will perform one work, the Bach classic “Goldberg Variations, BWV 988”, in an interpretation accomplished with technical virtuosity and unique musical perspective, while showcasing his extraordinary charm.



Ólafsson dedicated his 2023/24 season to a “Goldberg Variations” world tour, and brought Bach’s masterpiece to major concert halls around the world, including London’s Southbank Centre, New York’s Carnegie Hall, Wiener Konzerthaus, Philharmonie de Paris and Tokyo’s Suntory Hall, to name a few. This time, he will stage his performance at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre to share this iconic work of Bach with music fans in the city.



As one of the most sought-after musicians of today, Ólafsson has a remarkable piano technique, with an unusual vision in arranging repertoire. His multiple awards include Opus Klassik Instrumentalist of the Year and Confederation of Scandinavian Societies’ International Nordic Person of the Year in 2023, a Rolf Schock Prize for Music in 2022, Gramophone’s Artist of the Year in 2019 and more.



The “Piano Recital by Víkingur Ólafsson” will be staged at 8pm on June 11 (Tuesday) at the Concert Hall of Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Tickets priced at $250, $350, $450, $550 and $650 are now available at URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk). For telephone bookings, please call 3166 1288. For programme enquiries and concessionary schemes, please call 2268 7321 or visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/CulturalService/Programme/en/music/programs_1667.html.



A pre-concert talk entitled “Explore Bach’s ‘Goldberg Variations’ ” (in Cantonese) will be held at 6.45pm on June 11 at Level 4 Foyer Reception Area, Auditoria Building, the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. The speaker will be music educator Calvin Lai. Admission is free, with limited seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.



The LCSD will present its Great Music 2024 from May to November, with acclaimed musicians and orchestras from all over the world as well as a local talented music producer performing in a musical extravaganza series. The programme enables audiences to feel the city’s arts and cultural buzz through music, showcasing the unique charm of Hong Kong as a metropolis where East meets West. For more details, please visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/CulturalService/Programme/en/music/groups_1682.html.