Hong Kong Customs takes turtles of thought set up threatened types (with images) ****************************************************************************************

Hong Kong Customs today (May 29) took 153 turtles of thought set up threatened types at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point, with an overall approximated market price of about $1.58 million.

Through threat evaluation, Customs today obstructed an inbound truck at the control point. After examination, Customs officers discovered the batch of turtles of presumed set up threatened types hid in the socks inside the paper boxes.

The batch of turtles was turned over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for follow-up action.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance (Cap. 586), anybody importing, exporting or having specimens of threatened types not in accordance with the Ordinance devotes an offense and will be responsible to an optimum fine of $10 million and jail time for 10 years upon conviction with the specimens surrendered.

Members of the general public might report any believed smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its devoted crime-reporting e-mail account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online type (eform.cefs.gov.hk/ form/ced002).