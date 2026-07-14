Hong Kong – Civic Education Exhibition to be held at Hong Kong Book Fair

Civic Education Exhibition to be held at Hong Kong Book Fair ************************************************************

The following is provided on behalf of the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education:

Members of the general public are welcomed to go to the Civic Education Exhibition to be held at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2026 (Booth 3B-B34, Children’s Paradise). The Exhibition will be open from tomorrow (July 15) to July 21 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Exhibition is collectively arranged by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau and the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education (CPCE). Apart from including products on civic and nationwide education, and presenting the CPCE’s work jobs, the Exhibition will likewise promote civic and nationwide education to the general public in a vibrant and academic method through video game cubicles and an image corner.

The organisers will hold an event for the Exhibition at 11am on Friday (July 17) at the phase in the Children’s Paradise with lion dance, Latin dance and singing efficiencies.

The CPCE is a non-statutory advisory body. It encourages the Government on the promo of civic education outside schools, launches numerous promotion and instructional programs in the neighborhood, and offers sponsorships to qualified organisations for actively promoting civic and nationwide education.

For information, please call 2708 2455 or go to the CPCE’s site.