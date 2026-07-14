Hong Kong – SCST reveals acknowledgements over death of Nansun Shi

SCST reveals acknowledgements over death of Nansun Shi *****************************************************

The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law, revealed grief over the death of veteran Hong Kong filmmaker Nansun Shi and extended her inmost acknowledgements to her household.

As a recognized Hong Kong movie manufacturer, Ms Shi was designated as a member of the Hong Kong Film Development Council from 2007 to 2015, having actually made considerable contribution to the long-lasting advancement of Hong Kong’s movie market. She produced and dispersed many movies, consisting of the much-loved “A Chinese Ghost Story” series, “Once Upon a Time in China” series, “Black Mask” “The Legend of Zu”and “Infernal Affairs”For many years, she had actually been welcomed to serve on the jury as a member or the president at numerous significant worldwide movie celebrations, and got numerous regional and global distinctions in acknowledgment of her worldwide vision and exceptional marketing abilities. Her efforts contributed in promoting Hong Kong movies to the global phase.

Ms Shi was designated as a member of the Hong Kong Tourism Board by the Government from 2013 to 2019. Leveraging her substantial connections in the worldwide movie neighborhood and expert experience in preparation, she supplied important suggestions on promoting Hong Kong tourist.

Miss Law stated, “Ms Shi dedicated her life to the film and TV industry, leaving behind precious cinematic memories for Hong Kong people. We will always remember her extraordinary contributions to Hong Kong’s film and TV industry.”