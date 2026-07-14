Hong Kong – Speech by SITI at Blooming with AI: Summer Talent Fest 2026 and Kick-off Ceremony for “AI for All” Inclusive Programme (English just)

Speech by SITI at Blooming with AI: Summer Talent Fest 2026 and Kick-off Ceremony for “AI for All” Inclusive Programme (English just) (with picture) ******************************************************************************************

Following is the speech by the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, at the Blooming with AI: Summer Talent Fest 2026 and Kick-off Ceremony for “AI for All” Inclusive Programme today (July 14):

Cordelia (Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Ms Cordelia Chung), Terry (Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Mr Terry Wong), differentiated visitors and our young skills from all over the world,

Excellent early morning. It is my fantastic satisfaction to sign up with all of you today at the Blooming with AI: Summer Talent Fest 2026 and Kick-off Ceremony of the “AI for All” Inclusive Programme. An unique welcome to Cordelia, our brand-new Chairman of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP). I am positive that under your management, the HKSTP will grow from strength to strength and scale brand-new heights beforehand Hong Kong’s development and innovation (I&T) advancement.

I am genuinely enjoyed see this space buzzing with college student, increasing young experts and visionary innovators. Your unbelievable energy, limitless imagination and strong aspiration are the engine that will move Hong Kong into its next chapter as an international I&T powerhouse.

AI is no longer a futuristic dream – it is our existing truth, rewording how we live, work and dominate worldwide obstacles. As AI progresses at breakneck speed, our leading concern should be supporting fresh skill and equipping the next generation with the innovative abilities and chances to lead this transformation.

That is specifically why I am pleased to introduce the HKSTP’s “AI for All” Inclusive Programme today, an essential effort revealed in the 2026-27 Budget. Through AI masterclasses and hands-on training, this program equips you with rock-solid structures and assists change triggers of motivation into real-world effect. Most notably, we are bridging the space in between knowing and earning by linking you straight with market giants through targeted profession fairs, offering you direct insight into what top-tier business are trying to find and how you prepare yourselves to satisfy those expectations.

This objective completely shows the Government’s overarching “AI for All” method to stimulate AI literacy throughout every corner of our society, and lines up carefully with the nationwide AI+ Initiative. We stay completely devoted to backing efforts that promote brand-new skill, fire up partnership and supercharge AI adoption throughout all sectors.

To our young trendsetters here today: take this minute. Stay non-stop curious, attempt to dream, and see every problem as a setup for a return. Keep in mind, the real future of AI is not practically the code – it has to do with the developers. Each of you holds the plan to form that future.

When once again, my genuine congratulations to the HKSTP on introducing the Summer Talent Fest 2026 and the “AI for All” Inclusive Programme. I want every individual a remarkable, motivating, and transformative journey ahead.

Thank you quite.