Hong Kong – CS to check out Beijing

CS to check out Beijing *******************

The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, will leave for Beijing in the late afternoon today (July 14) to go to the outcomes discussion and unveiling event for the Centre for Hong Kong and Macao Studies arranged at the Chinese Academy of Social Science on July 15, and to participate in the appropriate conference. The Head of the Chief Executive’s Policy Unit, Dr Stephen Wong, will join him.

Mr Chan will go back to Hong Kong in the afternoon on July 15. Throughout Mr Chan’s lack, the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing, will be the Acting Chief Secretary for Administration.