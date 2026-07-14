SC enforces Rs 3L on Samay, Ranveer Allahbadia

Summary The Supreme Court slammed Samay Raina and other YouTubers for their conduct. They were fined 3 rupees each for taking the court for a trip. The court kept in mind Raina’s failure to welcome handicapped individuals to his programs. This action broke previous court orders and endeavors provided by the influencers. The peak court likewise advised the federal government to think about punishing bad remarks versus handicapped people.

Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia

New Delhi: Slamming the conduct of comic Samay Raina and YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stated they had actually taken the court for a trip, and enforced an expense of Rs 3 each on them.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after it was notified that Raina had actually not welcomed any handicapped individuals to his program regardless of its earlier order.

Check out: Supreme Court states Samay Raina ‘took court for a trip’, pulls up Ranveer Allahbadia over non-compliance

The pinnacle court had actually stated the influencers might welcome specifically abled individuals on their platforms to promote the reason for producing funds to offer prompt treatment to those experiencing unusual illness such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

It had actually asked 5 social networks influencers, consisting of Samay Raina, to show their genuine apology in their podcasts or programs for mocking individuals with impairments and uncommon congenital diseases.

“We have no reason to doubt that Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride. He is in brazen violation of statements/ undertakings given before this court.

“The misbehavior is looked for to be intensified by mentioning that a compliance affidavit was submitted the other day, nevertheless, no affidavit has actually been submitted,” the bench said.

The CJI remarked that they think sitting outside the country they are beyond jurisdiction.

“Let them suffer now. If this is not conceit, then we need to alter the Oxford dictionary likewise,” the CJI observed, adding, “In public life, the more you appreciate others, the more regard you make. You do not embarrass individuals.”

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Cure SMA India Foundation alleging that Raina made insensitive remarks over the high cost of treatment for SMA and also allegedly ridiculed a person with such a disability.

During the hearing, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for the organisation, told the court that Raina never contacted them to join any of his shows and the affidavit filed by them says they could not contact me.

“Now we discover it horrible to request his program. He has actually obviously done programs with the handicapped in some physical places and did programs.

“I don’t know what kind of youth icon he is. People like Samay Raina are apparently youth icons. I shudder to think so,” she stated.

Lawyer General Tushar Mehta stated, “Our youth has better icons.”

“Recently, he (Raina) started a new show where he mocked the system without naming anyone. He said at the beginning, I am doing something which I didn’t do in the last series.

“He hangs nimbu and mirchi. He did not call anybody, however it was rather noticeable. I did not wish to enter into it however if he (Raina) has actually not called SMA Foundation/persons experiencing SMA then this reveals his conceit,” Mehta said.

The plea flagged jokes made by “India’s Got Latent” host Samay Raina and other social media influencers Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

Highlighting the need for a stringent law to protect the dignity of the disabled, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider framing a statute to make derogatory remarks ridiculing persons with disabilities and rare genetic disorders a penal offence on the lines of the SC-ST Act.

Asking them to be careful about their conduct in future, the bench also directed comedians Raina and others to hold two programmes or shows per month about the success stories of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to generate funds for the treatment of disabled persons, especially those suffering from SMA.