1 dead, numerous hurt in fire at recycling plant

One dead, a number of hurt in fire at Jain Resource Recycling plant

Summary A heating system surge at Jain Resource Recycling in Tamil Nadu led to one employee’s death. Numerous other staff members sustained injuries following the event which set off a substantial fire. The business verified the occasion and is examining the complete level of the damage. Operations have actually been briefly suspended in the impacted area of the plant.

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One employee passed away and numerous others were hurt after a heating system surge set off a fire at a production center run by Jain Resource Recycling in India’s Tamil Nadu state, the business stated on Tuesday.

The company stated it is examining the degree of the damage brought on by the fire and has actually briefly suspended operations in the impacted area.

Jain Resource Recycling produces non-ferrous metal items, transforming scrap products such as copper, aluminum and lead into basic materials utilized in the automobile, electrical and building and construction markets, according to its LinkedIn page.

Its consumers consist of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper and Luminous Power Technologies, in addition to abroad customers such as Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan and Nissan Trading Co.

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