Jr NTR’s workplace clarifies rumours on star’s connection to RAW NTR

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14 Jul 2026, 9:39 am
Rumours surrounding Jr NTR have actually been doing the rounds over the previous couple of days. An area of the media has actually been reporting that the star is preparing to introduce a brand-new political celebration and might make a statement quickly. At the exact same time, an organisation called RAW NTR has actually been carrying out social service activities in the star’s name.
Putting an end to the speculation, Jr NTR’s workplace launched a main declaration clarifying that the star has no connection whatsoever with the organisation. The group likewise stated that any main interaction from the star would just be made through his workplace or his validated social networks platforms.
“It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR has been carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr NTR. We would like to categorically clarify that Mr NTR and his office have absolutely no association, affiliation, or involvement whatsoever with RAW NTR or any of its activities,” check out the declaration released by Jr NTR’s workplace.