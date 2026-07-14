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Business Jr NTR’s workplace clarifies rumours on star’s connection to RAW NTR By Editor - 95

Upgraded on : 14 Jul 2026, 9:39 am Rumours surrounding Jr NTR have actually been doing the rounds over the previous couple of days. An area of the media has actually been reporting that the star is preparing to introduce a brand-new political celebration and might make a statement quickly. At the exact same time, an organisation called RAW NTR has actually been carrying out social service activities in the star’s name. Putting an end to the speculation, Jr NTR’s workplace launched a main declaration clarifying that the star has no connection whatsoever with the organisation. The group likewise stated that any main interaction from the star would just be made through his workplace or his validated social networks platforms. “It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR has been carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr NTR. We would like to categorically clarify that Mr NTR and his office have absolutely no association, affiliation, or involvement whatsoever with RAW NTR or any of its activities,” check out the declaration released by Jr NTR’s workplace.

The declaration even more clarified that the star has actually not authorised any organisation to represent him. “The organisation is neither authorised to represent Mr NTR nor to communicate on his behalf in any capacity,” it included.

The star’s group likewise specified that any charitable efforts or public well-being programs including Jr NTR would constantly be revealed through his authorities channels. “Any charitable initiative, public welfare activity, official communication, or association involving Mr NTR will be communicated only through Mr NTR or his official team. Any information or activity circulated through unauthorised individuals or organisations should not be treated as authentic,” the declaration stated.

The group revealed hope that the information would put an end to all rumours and speculation surrounding the concern.