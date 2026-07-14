Smartworks gives 930 seats to UK firm at coworking centre in Pune; expects Rs 58cr rent in 5 year

New Delhi, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd on Monday said it has given on lease 930 seats in Pune and expects Rs 58 crore rental income from this deal during five year tenure.

In a regulatory filing, Gurugram-based company informed that it has “leased over 930 seats to the India-based subsidiary of a UK-headquartered global professional services and technology firm in Pune.”

Smartworks did not disclose the name of the tenant.

“The 60-month engagement is expected to generate committed rental revenue of Rs 58 crore,” it added.

Smartworks has a portfolio of 16.1 million square feet at 66 centres in 15 cities across India and Singapore, as on March 31, 2026.

The company takes office spaces from real estate developers to transform large, bare-shell assets into fully managed, enterprise-grade campuses.

According to real estate consultant Colliers India, co-working operators have taken on rent a record 8.6 million sq ft office space across seven major cities during January-June to set up their centres and meet rising demand of flexible workspaces.

These operators took on lease 6.5 million sq ft office space in the year-ago period.