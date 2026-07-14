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Business Zeenat Aman, Omi Vaidya speak up for environment activist Sonam Wangchuk; demand govt intervention By Editor - 91

Upgraded on : 14 Jul 2026, 8:57 am Sonam Wangchuk, the environment activist who has actually been on an indefinite appetite strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi because lots of days, has actually experienced a significant health dip just recently. To name a few, a couple of Bollywood celebs have actually now spoken out in his assistance, demand the federal government to step in. Requiring to her Instagram page, yesteryear screen legend Zeenat Aman penned, “My ideas today remain in the nation’s capital city where Sonam Wangchuk is going into the 17th day of his indefinite appetite strike. I check out in a news post that Mr. Wangchuk has actually begun losing muscle mass and remains in tremendous discomfort. Which, when asked to end his quick, he responded ‘Don’t ask me to end my quick. Ask the federal government why they will not even have a discussion.'”

More listing Wangchuk’s achievements, Zeenat included, “With regard to Mr. Wangchuk’s desires, I urge the Indian federal government to open discussion on this matter that worries the future of all India. We should not end up being a society that relaxes and views among its biggest minds be compromised. India has a long history of serene demonstration; those who wield power are required to satisfy such demonstration with tranquil discussion.”

On Tuesday early morning, 3 Idiots star Omi Vaidya too shared a video declaration about Sonam Wangchuk’s weakening health, where he stated, “I do not understand if the media is reporting this, however this is a quite essential thing. We’re simply routine individuals … and often we’re too hectic to handle this things. If you have a 2nd to simply stop, put down your work from the brand-new task … or the home responsibilities … and simply take an appearance at what’s going on right now. Please retweet, please post on your Instagrams, and if you truly care you can even connect to your regional … or nationwide federal government authorities … due to the fact that you understand, these things matter. I believe they matter and I hope that you believe they matter too.”

Omi added in his video statement, “I do not desire Phunsukh Wangdu to pass away and I do not believe you desire him to either.” It is to be kept in mind that the character of Fungsuk Wangdu in 3 Idiotsplayed by Aamir Khan, was really based upon Wangchuk.

To name a few, Abhay Deol too shared a photo of Sonam Wangchuk, with a ‘damaged heart’ emoji on his Instagram page.