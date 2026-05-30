Hong Kong – ISRE 2.0 concludes in end-April

ISRE 2.0 concludes in end-April *******************************

The Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEDB) revealed today (May 29) the conclusion of the Incentive Scheme for Recurrent Exhibitions (ISRE) 2.0 in end-April.

By supplying place rental rewards to bring in both brand-new and persistent massive worldwide exhibits to Hong Kong, ISRE 2.0 has actually supported more than 110 global exhibits from its launch in July in 2015 to its conclusion, covering various markets and styles such as electronic devices, jewellery, and arts. These exhibits have actually generated a substantial variety of exhibitors and purchasers, benefitting the convention and exhibit (C&E) market and creating favorable impacts for the economy as a whole.

A CEDB representative revealed appreciation to the C&E market for its strong assistance for and motivating action to ISRE 2.0, in addition to the operators of the 4 defined locations for the plan, particularly, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, AsiaWorld-Expo, the Central Harbourfront Event Space, and the West Kowloon Cultural District, for their active partnership with the Government in preparation and executing the plan.

Because 2020, the Government has actually designated over $3.1 billion to execute numerous assistance steps for the C&E market, consisting of the launch of the ISRE in 2023 and ISRE 2.0 in 2025 to offer place rental rewards to bring in regional and global exhibits of various scales to be staged continually in Hong Kong. Over 330 exhibits were supported by the above plans.

Looking ahead, the Government is dedicated to continuing its close co-operation with all stakeholders to additional raise Hong Kong’s status as a first-rate global C&E center and the first-choice brand-building platform.