Hong Kong – Delegation of abroad federal government authorities sees Hong Kong to find out about its strengths and advancements (with pictures)

Delegation of abroad federal government authorities sees Hong Kong to learn more about its strengths and advancements (with images) ******************************************************************************************

A delegation of 13 abroad federal government authorities finished its see to Hong Kong today (May 29), deepening its understanding of the city’s benefits and advancement chances under the “one country, two systems” plan.

The see was set up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which welcomed federal government authorities from 13 nations in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly Bolivia, Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Guyana, Kenya, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Peru, Republic of the Congo, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Suriname.

The go to focuses on improving exchanges and co-operation in between Hong Kong and these nations, along with broadening the “circle of friends” of Hong Kong.

Throughout the delegation’s remain in Hong Kong, it met the Acting Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing; the Secretary for Justice, Mr Paul Lam, SC; and the Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong, to exchange views and discover more about Hong Kong’s special benefits of taking pleasure in strong assistance of the nation while keeping unequaled global connection under “one country, two systems”in addition to its double entrance function in between the Chinese Mainland market and the international market.

It likewise met the Under Secretary for Education, Dr Sze Chun-fai; the Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Joseph Chan; the Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Dr Bernard Chan; and the Deputy Commissioner for Innovation and Technology, Mr Philip Har, in addition to agents of a variety of pertinent organizations. The delegation likewise checked out the International Organization for Mediation, the Hong Kong Science Park and the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Through these conferences and gos to, the delegation discovered the city’s newest advancements and chances in education, financing, trade, legal services, development and innovation, in addition to arts and culture.

The delegation likewise checked out Shenzhen to find out more about the incorporated advancement of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.