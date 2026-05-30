Fujitsu Launches AI-Powered Service to Analyze Non-Financial Disclosure and Enhance Corporate Value

Fujitsu Limited today revealed the launch of “Fujitsu Sustainability Disclosure Navigator,” a brand-new service under its Sustainable Finance offering within “Uvance for Finance”This service leverages AI to examine non-financial info disclosure, assisting business arrange and handle disclosure material based upon ESG assessment requirements and make choices on disclosure policies that add to boosted business worth.

The service, readily available from May 29, 2026, uses Fujitsu’s own know-how in non-financial details disclosure and AI to examine and handle non-financial details, benchmark disclosure material versus over 1,000 noted business in Japan, and allow disclosure that thinks about ESG examinations. This will enable business to tactically divulge non-financial details, going for addition in ESG indices and other capital market factors to consider. Through this service, Fujitsu intends to support business in their constant worth production and add to the revitalization of the domestic stock exchange.

Background

In 2023, the Tokyo Stock Exchange released an ask for business to concentrate on “realizing management that is conscious of capital costs and stock prices,” increasing the significance of details disclosure for boosting business worth. While numerous business are broadening their disclosure info in action, they deal with obstacles in arranging needed disclosure products, objectively comprehending their disclosure levels and placing compared to rivals, and benchmarking due to the increasing intricacy of non-financial details disclosure requirements. As an outcome, substantial effort and time are needed to accomplish disclosure that results in favorable assessments, and internal details management systems are typically not properly ready, resulting in a propensity for jobs to end up being customized.

Summary of “Fujitsu Sustainability Disclosure Navigator”

This service utilizes AI to objectively evaluate the existence and status of non-financial info disclosure by a business and its rivals, based upon the examination requirements of several ESG score companies, consequently supporting business in accomplishing examinations that show their real efficiency. It likewise offers analysis and insights for enhancing future ESG examinations, supporting the tactical disclosure of non-financial info. The AI leverages understanding built up through Fujitsu’s own enduring practice of non-financial info disclosure, along with non-financial details openly divulged by over 1,000 noted business in Japan, consisting of Fujitsu. Fujitsu intends to constantly enhance the service’s functions through nimble advancement even after its launch, offering detailed assistance for non-financial details disclosure.

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Figure: Conceptual diagram of the “Fujitsu Sustainability Disclosure Navigator”

Functions of “Fujitsu Sustainability Disclosure Navigator”

1. Visualization of compliance with the most recent ESG examination requirements

The service arranges and pictures the disclosure material needed of a business, considering the most recent patterns in ESG examination requirements stressed by ESG score firms.

It likewise centrally handles non-financial info throughout several disclosure media, such as incorporated reports and yearly securities reports, avoiding omissions and disparities in info when upgrading disclosure media and considerably minimizing the time and effort needed for research study and confirmation.

2. Explanation of a business’s position and distinction points through relative analysis

By utilizing AI to arrange the existence and material of non-financial info disclosure from over 1,000 noted business in Japan and effectively referencing disclosure areas connected to ESG examinations, business can comprehend their disclosure levels and distinction points compared to rivals, making it possible for tactical details disclosure preparation.

3. Support group leveraging innovation and specialist understanding

In non-financial info disclosure, it can be hard for a business to figure out “what, to what extent, and how to disclose” by itself, thinking about the viewpoints of assessment companies and numerous disclosure requirements.

This service will likewise provide advisory services associated with ESG info disclosure based upon competence supplied by specialists from Deloitte Tohmatsu LLC, integrating innovation and professional understanding to support consumers in producing high business worth.

Fujitsu likewise prepares to even more improve numerous AI-powered functions, consisting of the generation of disclosure draft files.

Future Plans

Progressing, Fujitsu will progress this service to not just improve and advance non-financial details disclosure however likewise to support decision-making straight connected to business worth improvement. Particularly, Fujitsu intends to broaden functions for examining the relationship and causality in between monetary signs such as ROIC and PBR and non-financial activities, in addition to functions to support discussion with financiers.

Fujitsu will enhance AI-powered assistance functions for general non-financial info disclosure operations and broaden its environment through co-creation with partner business having varied proficiency, consisting of ESG score firms. Through the “Uvance for Finance” offering, Fujitsu intends to add to the improvement of client business worth and, in turn, to the revitalization of the whole Japanese economy.

Through “Uvance for Finance”Fujitsu will likewise advance the sustainability of society and the economy by leveraging information and AI to improve non-financial details disclosure for business and business examinations for banks, consequently enhancing both business and property worth.

Fujitsu’s Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) embraced by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of typical objectives to be accomplished around the world by 2030.

Fujitsu’s function– “to make the world more sustainable by constructing rely on society through development”– is a pledge to add to the vision of a much better future empowered by the SDGs.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by developing rely on society through development. As the digital change partner of option for consumers around the world, our 100,000 staff members work to deal with a few of the best difficulties dealing with humankind. Our variety of services and services make use of 5 essential innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we combine to provide sustainability improvement. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined profits of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Learn more: global.fujitsu

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Fujitsu Limited

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