HKTDC begins 60th anniversary events

HONG KONG, May 29, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) marks its 60th anniversary today with the launch of its very first celebratory effort. Its flagship retail platform– Design Gallery– is presenting the”Style Galleryon theMoveproject, showcasing initial Hong Kong brand names and style items to homeowners and visitors over 3 weeks (29 May to 18 June) and highlighting the imagination, variety and vibrancy of Hong Kong style. Teacher Frederick MaHKTDC Chairman, stated: “For 6 years, the HKTDC has actually grown along with Hong Kong business, assisted by an unfaltering belief in proactively ‘going international’ and leading Hong Kong services to broaden internationally. As early as 1967, we took a trip to Africa to promote Hong Kong items, transforming a freight truck into a mobile exhibit. Later on, when we led the Hong Kong toy market to take part in the distinguished Nuremberg International Toy Fair in Germany however were not able to protect exhibit area, we established a short-term display room outside the place utilizing the very same technique, bringing Hong Kong toys onto the global phase. This versatile, durable and can-do mindset embodies the Lion Rock spirit of Hong Kong.” He included: “The ‘Design Gallery on the Move’ project continues this initial vision by bringing initial Hong Kong brand names into regional neighborhoods throughout the city and showcasing the imagination and strengths of regional SMEs. Looking ahead, the HKTDC will continue to inform the story of Hong Kong brand names and style, remaining real to our objective over the previous 60 years.” 6thematiczonestakediverse Hong Kongdesign into thecommunity The project includes 36 Hong Kong brand names and over 60 items, covering 6 thematic zones: DG Delights– Hong Kong themed, DG Discover, DG Delights– IP, DG Green, DG Luxe, DG Silver Market & & DG Mini. The mobile exhibit will explore 16 areas throughout Hong Kong, making it possible for locals and visitors to find the special stories behind various regional brand names. A vast array of items will be on screen. Visitors can acquire their preferred products at Design Gallery’s physical shops or online. Throughout the project duration, clients patronizing the online shop will get discount rate vouchers. To commemorate the HKTDC’s 60th anniversary, Design Gallery is likewise introducing a series of advertising deals, consisting of the “60 products at 40% off” project at its Wan Chai Convention and Exhibition Centre shop from May to July, including 20 picked products monthly throughout classifications such as presents, homeware and style devices and so on. Style Gallery promotes around 400 Hong Kong brand names yearly. Occasion series commemorates HKTDC’s 60th anniversary with the neighborhood The HKTDC will present a series of themed efforts to mark its 60th anniversary, consisting of “Catch the 60th Anniversary-themed Tram”, “HKTDC’s 60th Anniversary Celebration– Next 60 Forum”, “HKTDC’s 60th Anniversary Cocktail Reception”, an unique free gift project throughout the Hong Kong Book Fair, a neighborhood art co-creation occasion and the “HKTDC 60th Anniversary Exhibition”. These efforts cover exhibits, neighborhood engagement and market activities, continuing to support Hong Kong business and commemorating this crucial turning point together with the neighborhood. Image download: https://bit.ly/4uyQBBv

HKTDC’s flagship retail platform Design Gallery introduces the”Style Galleryon the Moveproject, showcasing Hong Kong initial brand names and style items.Teacher Frederick MaHKTDC Chairman, andSophia ChongHKTDC Executive Director, group image with brand name agents at the launch event. The project includes 36 Hong Kong brand names and over 60 items throughout 6 thematic zones, showing the variety of Hong Kong style in culture, development and sustainability. Teacher Frederick MaHKTDC Chairman, andSophia ChongHKTDC Executive Director, trip the exhibit at the launch event.



Sites

“Design Gallery on the Move” activity schedule: https://bit.ly/4fHoU4Q

HKTDC’s 60th Anniversary Celebration Activities: https://60.hktdc.com/en/activities

Style Gallery Online Shop: https://dghk-eshop.hktdc.com/

HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

Media queries

HKTDC’s Communications & & Public Affairs Department:



About Design Gallery

Given that its facility in 1991, Design Gallery has actually been committed to promoting Hong Kong’s innovative style and supporting the advancement of regional SMEs by showcasing the most recent items by Hong Kong designers and brand name producers to an international audience. It functions as a remarkable retail platform to evaluate brand-new styles and brand names, along with a best launchpad for developing brand name awareness amongst a global clients. Style Gallery likewise offers detailed item and trade advisory services, linking purchasers with providers and developing brand-new company chances for Hong Kong’s style markets. Presently, Design Gallery runs physical shops at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and Hong Kong International Airport, and released its online shop in 2021 to provide more versatile and sustainable sales channels. To support Hong Kong services broaden into the Chinese Mainland and abroad markets, Design Gallery has actually been active on significant mainland e-commerce platforms considering that 2010, promoting some 400 brand names every year. It likewise runs 72 sales points throughout 27 mainland cities, consisting of over 30 areas in the Greater Bay Area. In 2015, Design Gallery broadened into ASEAN markets, allowing Hong Kong brand names to reach a more comprehensive global consumer base through cross-border e-commerce. At present, some 400 Hong Kong brand names are promoted each year through its online and offline platforms.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces worldwide, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way worldwide financial investment and company center. The HKTDC arranges worldwide exhibits, conferences and organization objectives to produce service chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and global markets. The HKTDC likewise offers current market insights and item details by means of research study reports and digital news channels.



Subject: Press release summary